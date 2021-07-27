Ramin Karimloo, Lucy St. Louis, and Bradley Jaden Will Star in London Camelot Concert

The one-night-only event will be held in February at the London Palladium.

A host of West End and Broadway actors will lead the cast of Camelot in Concert February 6, 2022, at the London Palladium.

The musical about the legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table will be brought to life by Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables, Anastasia), The Phantom of the Opera's Lucy St. Louis, and Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables). Additional casting will be announced later.

Camelot—featuring music by Frederick Loewe and book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner—originally opened at Broadway’s Majestic Theatre in December 1960, playing 873 performances before closing January 5, 1963. The company included Richard Burton, Julie Andrews, Robert Goulet, Robert Coote, John Cullum, and Roddy McDowall.

The classic Lerner and Loewe score boasts such tunes as "If Ever I Would Leave You," "I Loved You Once in Silence," "Follow Me," "I Wonder What the King Is Doing Tonight," and the title tune.

Lambert Jackson Productions and Cuffe & Taylor produce the evening.

Click here for ticket information.

