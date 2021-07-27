Ramin Karimloo, Lucy St. Louis, and Bradley Jaden Will Star in London Camelot Concert

By Andrew Gans
Jul 27, 2021
 
The one-night-only event will be held in February at the London Palladium.
Ramin Karimloo, Lucy St. Louis, and Bradley Jaden

A host of West End and Broadway actors will lead the cast of Camelot in Concert February 6, 2022, at the London Palladium.

The musical about the legend of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table will be brought to life by Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables, Anastasia), The Phantom of the Opera's Lucy St. Louis, and Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables). Additional casting will be announced later.

READ: The Phantom of the Opera, Starring Killian Donnelly and Lucy St. Louis, Reopens in London July 27

Camelot—featuring music by Frederick Loewe and book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner—originally opened at Broadway’s Majestic Theatre in December 1960, playing 873 performances before closing January 5, 1963. The company included Richard Burton, Julie Andrews, Robert Goulet, Robert Coote, John Cullum, and Roddy McDowall.

The classic Lerner and Loewe score boasts such tunes as "If Ever I Would Leave You," "I Loved You Once in Silence," "Follow Me," "I Wonder What the King Is Doing Tonight," and the title tune.

Lambert Jackson Productions and Cuffe & Taylor produce the evening.

Click here for ticket information.

From Les Misérables to Anastasia: Look at the Stage Highlights of Ramin Karimloo

The Tony-nominated actor celebrates his birthday September 19.

28 PHOTOS
Nancy Opel, Mariand Torres, Josh Grisetti, Emily Skinner, Ramin Karimloo, Shuler Henlsey, Kaley Ann Voorhees and Tony Yazbeck in <i>Prince of Broadway</i>
Nancy Opel, Mariand Torres, Josh Grisetti, Emily Skinner, Ramin Karimloo, Shuler Henlsey, Kaley Ann Voorhies, and Tony Yazbeck in Prince of Broadway Ryoji Fukuoka
Mariand Torres and Ramin Karimloo in <i>Prince of Broadway</i>
Mariand Torres and Ramin Karimloo in Prince of Broadway Ryoji Fukuoka
Ramin Karimloo and Kaley Ann Voorhees in <i>Prince of Broadway</i>
Ramin Karimloo and Kaley Ann Voorhees in Prince of Broadway Ryoji Fukuoka
Karimloo played Raoul in the West End <i>Phantom of the Opera</i>
Ramin Karimloo in the West End Phantom of the Opera
Karimloo played Chris in a 2005 UK tour of <i>Miss Saigon</i>
Ramin Karimloo in the UK tour of Miss Saigon
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in <i>Love Never Dies</i>
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in Love Never Dies Catherine Ashmore
Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo in <i>Love Never Dies</i>
Sierra Boggess and Ramin Karimloo in Love Never Dies Catherine Ashmore
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in <i>Love Never Dies</i>
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess in Love Never Dies Catherine Ashmore
Ramin Karimloo in <i>The Phantom of the Opera </i>at Royal Albert Hall
Ramin Karimloo in The Phantom of the Opera at Royal Albert Hall Alastair Muir
Ramin Karimloo as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables.
Ramin Karimloo in Les Misérables Matthew Murphy
