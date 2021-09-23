Ramin Karimloo, Mazz Murray, Zizi Strallen, More Set for London Sunset Boulevard Concert

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Ramin Karimloo, Mazz Murray, Zizi Strallen, More Set for London Sunset Boulevard Concert
By Andrew Gans
Sep 23, 2021
 
The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will play Royal Albert Hall.
Ramin Karimloo
Ramin Karimloo

Following two performances at the Alexandra Palace in June, a concert version of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Don Black, and Christopher Hampton’s Sunset Boulevard will play London's Royal Albert Hall December 3.

The concert will reunite Mazz Murray (Mamma Mia!; We Will Rock You) as Norma Desmond, Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables; The Phantom of the Opera) as Joe Gillis, Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins) as Betty Schaefer, and Jeremy Secomb (Les Misérables) as Max von Mayerling.

Mazz Murray
Mazz Murray

READ: A History of Great Ladies in Sunset Boulevard

The ensemble includes Geoffrey Aymer, Ashley Campbell, Perola Congo, Momar Diagne, Shailan Gohil, Chloe Hart, Aimee Hodnett, Freddie King, Sejal Keshwala, Evie Rose Lane, Kate O’Donnell, David Shaw Parker, Ashley Samuels, Cameron Sharp, and Bleu Woodward.

The 19-member cast will be accompanied by a 40-piece orchestra, conducted by Alex Parker.

Sunset Boulevard is directed by Jordan Murphy, with orchestrations by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber, choreography by Joanna Goodwin, wig design by Sam Cox, keyboard programming by Stuart Andrews, and sound design by Paul Smith.

Click here for ticket information.

Look Through Some of Leading Ladies of Sunset Boulevard

Look Through Some of Leading Ladies of Sunset Boulevard

Sunset Boulevard will return to Broadway with Glenn Close in 2017.

11 PHOTOS
Betty-Buckley 2_Sunset_Boulevard_HR.jpg
Betty Buckley
Elaine-Paige _Sunset_Boulevard_HR.jpg
Elaine Paige
Meredith-Braun_Sunset_Boulevard_HR.jpg
Meredith Braun
Karen-Mason_Sunset_Boulevard_HR.jpg
Karen Mason Joan Marcus
Linda-Balgord_Sunset_Boulevard_HR.jpg
Linda Balgord
Diahann-Carroll_Sunset_Boulevard_HR.jpg
Diahann Carroll
Alice-Ripley & Alan-Cambel_Sunset_Boulevard_HR.jpg
Alice Ripley
Patti LuPone in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>
Patti LuPone in Sunset Boulevard
Glenn Close in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>
Glenn Close in Sunset Boulevard Craig Schwartz
Liz Callaway
Liz Callaway
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2021 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.