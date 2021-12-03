Ramin Karimloo, Mazz Murray, Zizi Strallen, More Star in London Sunset Boulevard Concert December 3

The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical plays Royal Albert Hall.

Following two performances at the Alexandra Palace in June, a concert version of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Don Black, and Christopher Hampton’s Sunset Boulevard plays London's Royal Albert Hall December 3.

The concert reunites Mazz Murray (Mamma Mia!; We Will Rock You) as Norma Desmond, Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables; The Phantom of the Opera) as Joe Gillis, Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins) as Betty Schaefer, and Jeremy Secomb (Les Misérables) as Max von Mayerling.



The ensemble includes Geoffrey Aymer, Ashley Campbell, Perola Congo, Momar Diagne, Shailan Gohil, Chloe Hart, Aimee Hodnett, Freddie King, Sejal Keshwala, Evie Rose Lane, Kate O’Donnell, David Shaw Parker, Ashley Samuels, Cameron Sharp, and Bleu Woodward.

The 19-member cast is accompanied by a 40-piece orchestra, conducted by Alex Parker.

Sunset Boulevard is directed by Jordan Murphy, with orchestrations by David Cullen and Lloyd Webber, choreography by Joanna Goodwin, wig design by Sam Cox, keyboard programming by Stuart Andrews, and sound design by Paul Smith.



Click here for ticket information.

(Updated December 3, 2021)