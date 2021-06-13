Ramin Karimloo, Mazz Murray, Zizi Strallen, More Star in London Sunset Boulevard Concerts Beginning June 13

The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical plays two performances at the Alexandra Palace Theatre to socially distanced audiences.

Concert performances of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Don Black-Christopher Hampton musical Sunset Boulevard, based on the Billy Wilder film of the same name, are presented June 13 at 3 PM and 7 PM at the Alexandra Palace Theatre to a socially distanced audience of 300 at each performance.

The cast is headed by Mazz Murray as faded silent screen star Norma Desmond and Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables) as the ill-fated screenwriter Joe Gillis with Zizi Strallen as Betty Schaefer, Sharif Afifi as Artie Green, Christopher Howell as Manfred/Sheldrake, and David Shawparker as Cecil B. DeMille.

The ensemble includes Jack Harrison-Cooper, Jordan Lee Davies, Momar Diagne, Chloe Hart, Aimee Hodnett, Sejal Keshwala, Anelisa Lamola, Evie Rose Lane, Cameron Sharp, and Bleu Woodward.



The concerts, conducted by Alex Parker, feature a 28-piece orchestra playing David Cullen and Lloyd Webber's orchestrations. Jordan Murphy directs with choreography by Joanna Goodwin, sound design by Paul Smith, lighting design by Jack Weir, wig design by Sam Cox, and keyboard programming by Stuart Andrews.

Masks are required at all times in the venue. The event was originally scheduled to take place April 21 but postponed due to the pandemic. Original tickets remain valid for the same performance time June 13.

(Updated June 13, 2021)