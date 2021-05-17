Ramin Karimloo, Mazz Murray, Zizi Strallen, More Will Star in London Sunset Boulevard Concerts

By Andrew Gans
May 17, 2021
 
The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will play two performances at the Alexandra Palace Theatre in June to socially distanced audiences.
Concert performances of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Don Black-Christopher Hampton musical Sunset Boulevard, based on the Billy Wilder film of the same name, will be presented June 13 at 3 PM and 7 PM at the Alexandra Palace Theatre to a socially distanced audience of 300 at each performance.

The cast will be headed by Mazz Murray as faded silent screen star Norma Desmond and Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables) as the ill-fated screenwriter Joe Gillis with Zizi Strallen as Betty Schaefer, Sharif Afifi as Artie Green, Christopher Howell as Manfred/Sheldrake, and David Shawparker as Cecil B. DeMille.

The ensemble includes Jack Harrison-Cooper, Jordan Lee Davies, Momar Diagne, Chloe Hart, Aimee Hodnett, Sejal Keshwala, Anelisa Lamola, Evie Rose Lane, Cameron Sharp, and Bleu Woodward.

READ: A History of Great Ladies in Sunset Boulevard

The concerts, conducted by Alex Parker, will feature a 28-piece orchestra playing David Cullen and Lloyd Webber's orchestrations. Jordan Murphy directs with choreography by Joanna Goodwin, sound design by Paul Smith, lighting design by Jack Weir, wig design by Sam Cox, and keyboard programming by Stuart Andrews.

Masks will be required at all times in the venue.

The event was originally scheduled to take place April 21 but postponed due to the pandemic. Original tickets remain valid for the same performance time June 13.

Click here for ticket information.

