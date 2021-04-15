Ramin Karimloo, Michael K. Lee, Telly Leung, More to Headline Japan Jesus Christ Superstar Concert

The Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical will play Tokyo in July.

A concert production of Jesus Christ Superstar, featuring a global range of stage favorites from Broadway, the West End, Japan, and more, will play Tokyo this summer. Performances of the Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical are slated for July 12–27 at the Tokyu Theatre Orb in the Shibuya Hikarie skyscraper.

Broadway alum Michael K. Lee will take on the title role; the production will also feature his Allegiance co-star Telly Leung (Aladdin) as Peter. Also tapped for the concert are Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables) as Judas, Celinde Schoenmaker (The Phantom of the Opera) as Mary Magdalene, Robert Marien (Les Misérables) as Pontius Pilate, musician Masaaki Fujioka as King Herod, Le Velvets singer Hironobu Miyahara as Caiaphas, and Hayato Kakizawa (Dying Eye) as Simon Zealotes. Aaron Walpole, who played Annas in the 2012 Broadway revival of the musical, will return to the role.

Mark Stuart will direct the English-language production, with Shigeru Yawata serving as music director. The presentation will feature set design by Mirei Iwamoto.

Japan has had success with presenting large-scale theatrical productions during the pandemic. In recent months, Tokyo has been home to such titles as The Phantom of the Opera, Waitress, and The Prom.

READ: How 1 Man Directs Japan’s New Phantom of the Opera Via Zoom From New York

Tickets will go on sale May 23. For more information, visit Theatre-Orb.com.