Ramin Karimloo, Playbill, More Launch New Podcasts on the Broadway Podcast Network

What’s new to listen to on the theatre podcast platform.

The Broadway Podcast Network has announced the release of several new podcast episodes.

Since launching in October 2019, BPN has increased its audience by roughly 30 percent. To continue supplying for the high demand, 10 new series have been added to the roster.

The Hang with Ramin Karimloo allows audiences to pull up a chair to the actor’s intimate conversations with his show biz pals. The most recent April 8 episode features guest Simon Bailey, “one of the founding members of Teatro, the world’s fastest selling musical theatre super-group.” Karimloo, who earned a Tony nomination for his performance as Jean Valjean in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables, comes to listeners from his home in London for these feel-good chats. Listen and subscribe here.

For theatre history buffs, Playbill has joined forces with BPN for Today in Theatre History. Hosted by Playbill Editor-in-Chief Mark Peikert, the daily pod broadcasts theatrical milestones, Broadway birthdays, and more fun facts in under five minutes. Listen and subscribe here.

Broadway alum Morgan James assumes her alter ego Peggy for the parody series Gettin' Peggy With It. As she describes it: “Interviewing today‘s ‘Broadway Stars,’ designers, and creative types alike, Peggy does as little research about her guests as possible. Listen as Peggy navigates the modern world with a '50s sensibility. Donning her saddle shoes and gingham dress, she will dive into the world of your favorite performers as only Peggy can.” Her debut episode dropped April 6, featuring guest Wesley Taylor. Listen and subscribe here.

If you’re looking for audio-theatre, there's the podcast musical Bleeding Love: A Post-Apocalyptic New Musical. The cast includes Annie Golden, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Tony nominee Marc Kudisch, Tony nominee Sarah Stiles, Taylor Trensch, and Tony Vincent in the story set in a world that’s too dangerous to leave your home. But a teen cellist risks leaving her apartment to win the love of the punk rocker next door. “A demented and heart-stirring musical fairytale, made for the times we live in,” Bleeding Love features a book written by Jason Schafer with music by Arthur Lafrentz Bacon and lyrics by Harris Doran—based on a story by Jason Schafer, suggested by Oscar Wilde’s fairytale The Nightingale and the Rose. Directed and edited by Harris Doran, the trailer dropped April 1 and the premiere episode will be released the week of April 20. Listen and subscribe here.

BPN has also launched three more original podcasts: Once More With Dragons, Little Me, and Dear Multi-Hyphenate.

Once More With Dragons is Dungeons & Dragons meets musical theatre. Musical theatre YouTubers and podcasters join hosts Tommy Nolan, Emily Clark, Christi Estrele, and Jesse McAnally in an episodic, improvised, fantasy role-playing story. Each episode is a new chapter of the book-in-progress and you don't actually need to know anything about D&D to enjoy. Only three episodes have dropped, so it's time to catch up. Listen and subscribe here.

Broadway Workshop’s Marc Tuminelli sits down with current and former child actors to uncover their stories and advice about navigating Broadway as a youngster (or a parent of said youngster) in his podcast Little Me. Tuminelli’s most recent episode features Beetlejuice star Presley Ryan, as she talks about her life as Lydia Deetz. Listen and subscribe here.

Photographer, actor, and producer Michael Kushner hosts the new weekly podcast Dear Multi-Hyphenate. A multi-hyphenate himself, Kushner sits down with other multi-disciplinary artists such as Tony winner Randy Graff, Broadway’s Angela Grovey, and The Skivvies, to share stories about how they manage artistic careers in multiple lanes and how listeners can do the same. Released each Wednesday, with a new episode out April 15, upcoming guests include Tonya Pinkins, Alexandra Silber, and more. Listen and subscribe here.

Musical theatre is not a local art form, nor is it exclusive to New York City. Hosts Will Armstrong and Wendy Rosoff talk the West Coast musical theatre scene on their long-running West of Broadway, now available on the Broadway Podcast Network. Enjoy interviews with the cast of IAMA Theatre Company’s Found, L.A.-based choreographer Kat Burns (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), and more. Listen and subscribe here.

Jesse McAnally loves musicals and Andrew DeWolf knows nothing about them. On Musicals With Cheese, the duo review musicals old and new on this weekly Thursday podcast. Hear their thoughts on Tootsie, Come From Away, God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater, and more. The perfect way to introduce your theatre-ambiguous loved one to your theatrical passion. Listen and subscribe here.

Cheers from London: the West End pod Curtain Call Theatre Podcast hits BPN with interviews from London artists who work onstage and backstage. These quick interviews provide a glimpse at Broadway’s counterpart across the pond. Listen and subscribe here.

Additionally, BPN regularly releases new episodes for over 40 theatre-related podcasts, such as Kerry Butler’s Breaking Broadway, Justin Guarini’s Audition Secrets, Alan Seales’ The Theatre Podcast, as well as Broadwaysted, Josh Swallows Broadway, The Ensemblist, and more.

BPN has also expanded its content during the time of the shutdown to include live broadcasts, Town Hall events, interactive polls, and a Dream Cast Competition. Check out more at BPN.fm/BroadwayTogether.