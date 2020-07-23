Ramin Karimloo, Rachel Tucker, Cedric Neal, Rachel John Star in Virtual Production of Songs for a New World Beginning July 23

The Jason Robert Brown song cycle, directed by Séimí Campbell, was filmed entirely in isolation.

Lambert Jackson Productions, in association with The Other Palace, presents a virtual production of Jason Robert Brown’s Songs for A New World—filmed entirely in isolation. The stream is available July 23–25.

Séimí Campbell directs a cast comprised of Olivier nominee Rachel John (Hamilton), Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo (The Phantom of The Opera), Cedric Neal (Motown), and Olivier nominee Rachel Tucker (Come From Away).

Adam Hoskins serves as musical supervisor for the song cycle, with musical direction from Josh Winstone. The production is available for streaming on The Other Palace's Digital Venue.

For tickets and more information, visit TheOtherPalace.co.uk.



(Updated July 23, 2020)