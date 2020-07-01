Ramin Karimloo, Rachel Tucker, Cedric Neal, Rachel John to Headline Virtual Production of Songs for a New World

The Jason Robert Brown song cycle, directed by Séimí Campbell, will be filmed entirely in isolation.

Lambert Jackson Productions, in association with The Other Palace, will present a virtual production of Jason Robert Brown’s Songs For A New World—filmed entirely in isolation. The stream will be available July 23–25.

Séimí Campbell directs a cast comprised of Olivier nominee Rachel John (Hamilton), Tony nominee Ramin Karimloo (Phantom of The Opera), Cedric Neal (Motown) and Olivier nominee Rachel Tucker (Come From Away).

Adam Hoskins will serve as musical supervision for the song cycle, with musical direction from Josh Winstone. The production will be streamed on The Other Palace's Digital Venue. For tickets and more information, visit TheOtherPalace.co.uk.

