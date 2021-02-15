Raquel Bitton's PIAF… Her Story… Her Songs Streams February 15 to Benefit The Actors Fund

The musical event features 16 numbers performed with a full orchestra, including “La Vie En Rose,” “No Regrets,” and “Hymn to Love.”

Raquel Bitton’s musical event PIAF… Her Story… her Songs streams beginning February 15 at 7:30 PM ET to benefit The Actors Fund and is available through February 18. Watch the trailer above.

French singer and recording artist Bitton stars in the exploration of the life of the late chanteuse Edith Piaf. Part documentary, part stage performance, Bitton portrays Piaf while singing, but then steps back and tells her story—in English—between the mostly French songs.

PIAF… Her Story… her Songs is available on the Broadway's Best Shows YouTube channel and via The Actors Fund.

(Updated February 15, 2021)