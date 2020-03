Rarely Seen Photos From The Sound of Music Film Set and Recording Studio

The Rodgers and Hammerstein classic celebrates its 55th anniversary March 2.

The film adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's beloved musical The Sound of Music celebrates its 55th anniversary release March 2. Go on an exclusive photo tour, including rare images that capture the behind-the-scenes magic on location, in the studio, on set, and more, to celebrate.

The Sound of Music opened March 2, 1965, starring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer and directed by Robert Wise.

Flip through the exclusive photos below:



