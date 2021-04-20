Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, Hamilton on Disney+, More Earn 2021 Webby Award Nominations

The honors celebrate excellence on the internet.

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, the Disney+ stream of Hamilton, and more theatre favorites scored 2021 Webby Award nominations April 20.

Marathon Digital’s Ratatouille, which debuted in January and raised $2 million for The Actors Fund, will compete in the Television & Film (General Websites and Mobile Sites) category against Disney’s Disney+ Library Stunt, Warner Bros. Entertainment’s SCOOB- #SCOOBDance TikTok Challenge, HBO’s Westworld Season 3 Social Video, and Netflix’s Father of the Bride "Part 3ish."

Disney’s Twitter watch party for Hamilton on Disney+ is nominated in Events & Livesteams (Social Content Series & Campaigns) and will compete against worked created by Adobe Create Magazine, NASA, RMG, WWE. The Lin-Manuel Miranda Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning musical debuted on the streamer in July 2020.

Elsewhere, the Rockettes' “All That Jazz” Fosse Tribute is nominated for Arts & Entertainment, Social Video while ViacomCBS Digital’s The Late Late Show with James Corden scored a nod for Celebrity/Fan (General Social). RYOT Studio is nominated for Public Service & Activism, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR) for its work on HBO’s Between the World and Me while Hello Design’s work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel earned a nod for Television & Film (General Websites and Mobile Sites). Additionally, the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' pivot to digital ("Experience the Kennedy Center at Home") is nominated for Cultural Institutions (General Websites and Mobile Sites).

WATCH: Watch Kristin Chenoweth, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Josh Groban, and More in Thanksgiving: The TikTok Musical

In addition, the Project Sing Out! virtual benefit, which aired on Playbill in July 2020 to support the Educational Theatre Foundation, was named an honoree for the Remote Production (Arts & Culture) category.

The Webby Awards honor excellence on the internet, including websites, video, advertising, social, podcasts, and games. They are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. All nominees are eligible to win the The Webby Award, selected by the Academy, as well as The Webby People’s Voice Award, voted upon by the general public.