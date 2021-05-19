Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, Hamilton on Disney+, More Theatre Projects Win at 2021 Webby Awards

The honors celebrate excellence on the internet.

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, the Disney+ stream of Hamilton, and more theatre favorites scored wins at the 2021 Webby Awards May 18. Each category had two trophies: the Webby Award, selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, and the fan-voted People's Voice Award.

Marathon Digital’s Ratatouille, which debuted in January and raised $2 million for The Actors Fund, won People's Voice in the Social Video category for Best Television & Film (Video).

Disney’s Twitter watch party for Hamilton on Disney+ won both the Webby Award and the People's Voice Award in the Social Content Series & Campaigns category for Events & Livestreams. Lin-Manuel Miranda's Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning musical debuted on the streamer in July 2020.

Geffen Playhouse's virtual banner Stayhouse won the People's Voice Award for its production of Helder Guimarães The Present in the Virtual and Remote category for Best Narrative Experience (Immersive).

A number of Broadway star-led vehicles also earned wins, with Propaganda the Podcast Musical taking home the People's Voice in the Podcast category for Best Writing in a Feature. ViacomCBS Digital’s The Late Late Show with James Corden won the Webby Award in the General Social-Celebrity/Fan category while Hello Design’s work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel took home the Webby for General Websites and Mobile Sites-Television & Film.

The Project Sing Out! virtual benefit, which aired on Playbill in July 2020 to support the Educational Theatre Foundation, was named an honoree for the Remote Production (Arts & Culture) category earlier this year when nominees were announced.

The Webby Awards honor excellence on the internet, including websites, video, advertising, social, podcasts, and games. They are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. All nominees are eligible to win the The Webby Award, selected by the Academy, as well as The Webby People’s Voice Award, voted upon by the general public.