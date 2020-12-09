Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical Streaming Concert to Benefit The Actors Fund

The Seaview Productions event builds off of the crowdsourced social media sensation.

Remy is one step closer to his Broadway bow! Seaview Productions will present a filmed concert presentation of the viral sensation Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical. The special will stream on TodayTix January 1 at 7 PM ET as a benefit for The Actors Fund.

More details, include a cast, creative team, and production details, will be revealed at a later date.

The move is a swift turnaround for a theatrical event—the initial video that musicalized Ratatouille hit TikTok just a few weeks ago and has since exploded over social media. On November 21, the musical scored its own Playbill .

It’s unclear what numbers will make into the concert, but there are plenty of options in addition to the one that started it all (“Ode to Remy,”) including “Tango for Colette and Linguini,” “Trash is Our Treasure,” and “Anyone Can Cook”—all songs that build upon fan-favorite characters in the movie.

“It has been magical to watch the TikTok community create and embrace the #RatatouilleMusical,” said Lizzy Hale, senior manager of content at TikTok US. “From @e_jaccs ’ original ‘Ode to Remy’ to @shoeboxmusicals ’ set designs, seeing the endless creativity of the platform and the wider community rallying around it has inspired and driven a new forum for theater lovers to express themselves, participate, and enjoy the show.”

“Finding new outlets for creative collaboration has never been more imperative than it is right now,” Seaview CEO Greg Noble added. “We can’t wait to share what these remarkable creators have dreamt up which will now allow them to benefit other artists through the vital work of The Actors Fund.”

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will be available to stream for 72 hours. Click here for tickets.

