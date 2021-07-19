Rattlestick Playwrights Theater Announces a 2021–2022 Season of Digital and In-Person Productions

The Off-Broadway company will feature works from Arturo Luís Soria, Mansa Ra, Martin Boross, and Jonathan Payne.

Rattlestick Playwrights Theater will offer an expanded hybrid season of in-person and digital productions for 2021–2022. The downtown theatre company, which normally presents two mainstage productions a year, will produce three new works this season.

Ni Mi Madre by Arturo Luís Soria will open the season, running in-person and digitally August 14–September 19. Rattlestick Directing Fellow Danilo Gambini helms the world-premiere solo show, performed by Soria, about the stormy relationship between a Brazilian woman and her queer son.

An in-person and virtual production of Mansa Ra's absurdist drama In the Southern Breeze will run November 3–December 12, under the direction of Christopher Betts. The story centers on five men who meet in the afterlife following their murders.

The season wraps with a virtual, interactive theatrical game from Hungarian artist Martin Boross, adapted by Jonathan Payne. Addressless will be presented online in January–February 2022, challenging audiences with a series of decisions to make for their homeless character.

Rattlestick's reopening plans have also included changes to its physical and procedural operating systems to ensure a safe environment for audiences and workers, including a filtered HVAC system, a five-day work week with an extended rehearsal process, and the hiring of a venue manager for COVID-19 compliance oversight and a mental health professional to support artists in rehearsals on projects where trauma is centered.

For more information on the season, visit Rattlestick.org.