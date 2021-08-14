Rattlestick Playwrights Theater Kicks Off 2021–2022 Season August 14 With Ni Mi Madre

Arturo Luís Soria stars in the world premiere of his solo show, available for both in-person and digital audiences.

The downtown theatre company Rattlestick Playwrights Theater launches its previously announced 2021–2022 season with Arturo Luís Soria's Ni Mi Madre. The production begins previews August 14 ahead of an August 25 opening.

Soria stars in his solo show about the stormy relationship between a Brazilian woman and her queer son. Steeped in the tradition of Umbanda ritual, and featuring the music of Gloria Estefan, Cher, and Maria Bethânia, Ni Mi Madre examines themes of family, citizenship, and identity as a queer Latino.

The play, which began as an improvisational one act, has been developed into a full-length presentation through the partnership of Rattlestick Directing Fellow Danilo Gambini.

The creative team includes Stephanie Osin-Cohen with set design, Krista Smith with lighting design, Haydee Zelideth providing costume design, and Kathy Ruvuna with sound design. Katie Young serves as production stage manager. Dramaturgy is by Nahuel Telleria.

Soria made his Broadway debut in 2019's The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez.

The play runs virtually and in person at Rattlestick Theater through September 19.