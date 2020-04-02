Rattlestick to Engage Theatre Artists and Experts in Conversation Around COVID-19

By Olivia Clement
Apr 02, 2020
 
The conversations, featuring Zachary Quinto, Kathleen Chalfant, and more, will be available online.
Zachary Quinto Joseph Marzullo/WENN

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater has announced two new online offerings: the weekly Virtual Salon Series, which will feature conversations between theatre artists and leading experts around COVID-19.

Kicking things off April 7 will be the first in the Virtual Salon Series, featuring Tony-nominated and four-time Obie-winning actor Kathleen Chalfant in conversation with medical epidemiologist and pandemic preparedness expert Dr. Steven C. Phillips. Next up in the series on April 14 will be Village Preservation Executive Director Andrew Berman in a discussion on the role of epidemics in Manhattan, with Emmy nominee Zachary Quinto.

Eisa Davis Russell Rowland

On April 21 playwright Cori Thomas (Lockdown) and formerly incarcerated teaching artist Robert Pollock will discuss the challenges of incarceration during a pandemic. Online reservations are required at Rattlestick.org.

“In this very isolating time, Rattlestick’s mission to connect and stimulate audiences feels more important than ever,” says Artistic Director Daniella Topol. “By using theatrical expression and community conversation to bring us all together, my hope is that different perspectives and networks can help us navigate these challenging times.”

