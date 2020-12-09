Raúl Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez-Led A Christmas Carol, Co-Adapted by Theresa Rebeck, Moves Premiere Date

Rebeck also directs the benefit for Primary Stages.

Primary Stages will present a virtual reading of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, as adapted by Theresa Rebeck and Erin Daley. Due to scheduling conflicts, the performance will now stream live December 18 at 8 PM ET—instead of the previously announced December 16—and be available through December 22.

Leading the cast as Scrooge is Tony nominee Raúl Esparza, who prior to the coronavirus shutdown had recently appeared in Rebeck's play Seared Off-Broadway. His three co-stars from that production—Krysta Rodriguez, David Mason, and W. Tré Davis—are also among the cast.

Rounding out the company are Mary Bacon, Abadi Bacon Leynse, Kimberly Chatterjee, and Matthew Saldivar. Rebeck directs.

Tickets for the live stream and a VIP post-show holiday party are available for $100, with proceeds going to the Primary Stages Teen Programs. Subsequent on-demand viewings are free, though reservations are required. Click here for more information.