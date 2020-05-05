Raúl Esparza, Melissa Errico, More Do a Stephen Sondheim Deep Dive on PBS' Poetry in America

Writer Adam Gopnik is also part of the discussion of "Finishing the Hat" from Sunday in the Park With George.

An upcoming episode of the PBS series Poetry in America spotlights the work of Tony-winning lyricist-composer Stephen Sondheim with a discussion of the song "Finishing the Hat," from his 1984 Pulitzer Prize-winning Sunday in the Park with George.

Taking part in the discussion are Raúl Esparza and Melissa Errico, who co-starred in the Kennedy Center production of the Sondheim-James Lapine musical, plus Donna Lynne Champlin (Sweeney Todd), Kerry O’Malley (Into the Woods), Andrew Arrow, and Adam Gopnik.

The episode will examine Sondheim’s singular ability to blend lyrics and music. The episode, appropriately titled "Finishing the Hat," will air on NYC Life May 7 at 12:30 AM; check local listings for more showings.

Click here to watch a preview.

