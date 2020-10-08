'Re-Imagined' Revelations and More to Premiere Virtually at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

A new interpretation of Pas de Duke was filmed on top of the Woolworth Building in NYC.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will present a free, virtual season of works this December with a slate of offerings that honor six decades of the artist's famed Revelations. Things kick off with a Revelations Reimagined opening night benefit stream December 2.

“We hope Ailey’s groundbreaking season will provide inspiration and unity as we celebrate six decades of Revelations, reinvent classic works by our beloved founder, and premiere choreography by members of the Ailey family,” said Artistic Director Robert Battle.

Among the new works being presented are Testament, a contemporary response to Revelations by Associate Artistic Director Matthew Rushing in partnership with Clifton Brown and Yusha-Marie Sorzano, featuring an original score by Damien Sneed.

An Ailey & Ellington program will showcase some of the 14 ballets the choreographer created during his career that celebrated Duke Ellington, including a version of Pas de Duke filmed on the roof of the Woolworth Building.

Jamar Roberts will honor the centennial of Charlie “Bird” Parker with A Jam Session For Troubling Times. The work uses "bebop" sounds as a vehicle to lift spirits and demonstrate strength in community.

The season will also feature a variety of education programming, including the interactive Family Matinee, which aims to engage the next generation as they explore and connect to Revelations.