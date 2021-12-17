Read Month 2's Winning Entries From Prudential's Standing Ovations Ticket Giveaway

The monthly drawing is presented by Playbill.

Each month for a year Prudential is gifting free tickets to theatre fans from across the U.S. with the Prudential Standing Ovations Ticket Giveaway, presented by Playbill. For the chance to win, entrants are answering the question "Which Broadway character or song inspires you, and why?" in a short essay or video. Read a few of last month's most stirring responses below.

Entries for this month's contest will be accepted December 17-January 16.

Aubrey Lilliana Murphy: "For me, it’s Lola in Kinky Boots. As a trans woman myself, she taught me the importance of being yourself without apologies. The world is tough enough for queer people of color, but we have the power of self, the power of uniqueness, and the power of bravery. We don’t ask for acceptance. We don’t ask for approval. We know who we are and we move on it."

Donna Leccese: "'You Matter to Me,' from Waitress, is a song I listen to regularly. As a mother of a daughter still struggling to find her way, I look to Sara Bareilles's words as a way to gain strength and reflect on the message of hope. Her beautiful words are a perfect example of what every mother wants for her daughter—love, respect, strength, hope and resilience.

Isabella Tran: "Elle Woods. Her optimism and story in Legally Blonde were my gateway into Broadway and musical theatre. I think that the message about successful women and powerful femininity are so important. I absolutely have adored musical theatre ever since."

Morgan Gruber: "The Broadway character I’m most inspired by is not just a character, but was a real person. Eliza Hamilton was an incredible and strong woman. Despite facing so many hardships, she was determined to create a lasting legacy for herself and her husband Alexander. She established an orphanage that is still in existence in NY today."

Moreli Abreu: "Whizzer Brown from Falsettos inspires me because he is forgiving, kind, and grows into someone who isn’t afraid of love throughout the play. Even though he knows he’s going to die, he tries to treasure every moment he has left with his family. He also becomes a wonderful second father to Jason. His attitude towards life and love are why I am inspired by him."

Regina Romero: "Abuela Claudia from In the Heights. My family also immigrated from Cuba decades ago, they had to leave everything they knew and create a new life for our family. Abuela Claudia's journey reminded me of my own abuela and all the stories she ever told me. Her arc in the stage musical also embodied the importance of community, she fostered and cherished the whole neighborhood and I think that's the way a lot of Latine communities work. Her story being told on a Broadway stage also represents that there's space for all immigrant stories and the importance they carry."