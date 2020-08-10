Read Reviews for Berkshire Theatre Group's Outdoor Production of Godspell

By Dan Meyer
Aug 10, 2020
 
The staging takes place under a tent with an Equity-approved plan to keep both performers and audiences safe.
Nicholas Edwards and cast of <i>Godspell</i>
Nicholas Edwards and cast of Godspell Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware

Reviews are in for the outdoor presentation of Godspell at Berkshire Theatre Group, which opened August 7 in a tent outside the company’s Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The production is one of America’s first Equity-approved outdoor stagings of a musical since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered theatres around the world this past spring.

Nicholas Edwards stars as Jesus, with Tim Jones as Judas and Hanna Koczela as the Host. The Stephen Schwartz–John-Michael Tebelak musical is directed by Alan Filderman.

Read the reviews below.

The Berkshire Eagle (Lily Goldberg)

New York Stage Review (Bob Verini)

The New York Times (Ben Brantley)

Theatre Talk Boston (Kobi Kassal)

Playbill will continue to add reviews as they come in.

Rounding out the cast are Alex Getlin, Najah Hetsberger, Kimberly Immanuel, Isabel Jordan, Emily Koch, Brandon Lee, Dan Rosales, Michael Wartella, and Zach Williams.

Serving on the creative team are choreographer Gerry McIntyre and music director Andrew Baumer.

Check Out Photos of the Berkshire Theatre Group's Outdoor Produciton of Godspell

10 PHOTOS
in <i>Godspell</i>
Godspell Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware
Cast of <i>Godspell</i>
Cast of Godspell Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware
in <i>Godspell</i>
Kimberly Immanuel in Godspell Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware
Nicholas Edwards and cast of <i>Godspell</i>
Nicholas Edwards and cast of Godspell Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware
in <i>Godspell</i>
Najah Hetsberger in Godspell Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware
Michael Wartella in <i>Godspell</i>
Michael Wartella in Godspell Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware
in <i>Godspell</i>
Nicholas Edwards in Godspell Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware
Zach Williams and Alex Getlin in <i>Godspell</i>
Zach Williams and Alex Getlin in Godspell Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware
Dan Rosales in <i>Godspell</i>
Dan Rosales in Godspell Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware
Nicholas Edwards in <i>Godspell</i>
Nicholas Edwards in Godspell Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware
