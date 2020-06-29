Read Reviews for Claire Foy and Matt Smith’s Socially Distant (But In-Person) Lungs

The production is part of the new Old Vic: In Camera series.

Stage and screen stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith have reunited for a string of socially distant performances of Lungs at the Old Vic in London through July 4. The ticketed production, directed by Matthew Warchus, is performed live in front of a camera for up to 1,000 patrons to watch remotely.

In Duncan Macmillan's Lungs, Foy and Smith, who co-starred as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in the first two seasons of Netflix‘s The Crown, portray a couple grappling with the decision to bring a child into today‘s world.

Macmillan’s Lungs, also directed by Warchus, played the Old Vic in 2019 and was scheduled to play in Brooklyn this past spring before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theatres around the world.

Read reviews for the current production, which began June 28, below.

The Guardian (Chris Wiegand)

Londonist (Franco Milazzo)

The New York Times (Ben Brantley)

The Telegraph (Dominic Cavendish)

The Times (Clive Davis)

The streams are available to watch internationally via Zoom. After purchasing a ticket, a login is sent at least 24 hours in advance of the live streamed performance.

The programming is part of Old Vic: In Camera, a new initiative of works live streamed from the Old Vic stage without an audience inside the theatre to ensure the safety of theatregoers and performers. In addition to Lungs, a handful of rehearsed play readings will take place.

For tickets and more information, visit OldVicTheatre.com.

