Read Reviews for Coal Country Off-Broadway

Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen's docu-play, with music by Steve Earle, looks at the aftermath of the 2010 Upper Big Branch mine explosion.

The Public Theater celebrated the official opening of Coal Country, a new docu-play with music about West Virginia's deadly Upper Big Branch mine explosion, on March 3. Based on first-person accounts of the tragedy, the world premiere weaves folk-inspired songs with stories from survivors and members of the community.

Coal Country is co-written by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, with music by Grammy winner Steve Earle. Blank directs a cast made up of Mary Bacon, Amelia Campbell, Michael Gaston, Ezra Knight, Thomas Kopache, Michael Laurence, Deirdre Madigan, and Melinda Tanner.

Coal Country features sets by Richard Hoover, costumes by Jessica Jahn, lighting by David Lander, and sound design by Darron L. West. Performances began February 18.

