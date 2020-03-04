Read Reviews for Coal Country Off-Broadway

The Verdict   Read Reviews for Coal Country Off-Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Mar 04, 2020
 
Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen's docu-play, with music by Steve Earle, looks at the aftermath of the 2010 Upper Big Branch mine explosion.

The Public Theater celebrated the official opening of Coal Country, a new docu-play with music about West Virginia's deadly Upper Big Branch mine explosion, on March 3. Based on first-person accounts of the tragedy, the world premiere weaves folk-inspired songs with stories from survivors and members of the community.

Coal Country is co-written by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, with music by Grammy winner Steve Earle. Blank directs a cast made up of Mary Bacon, Amelia Campbell, Michael Gaston, Ezra Knight, Thomas Kopache, Michael Laurence, Deirdre Madigan, and Melinda Tanner.

Read reviews for the Off-Broadway production, extended through April 5, below.

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

The Hollywood Reporter (David Rooney)

New York Stage Review (David Finkle)

New York Stage Review (Michael Sommers)

The New York Times (Elisabeth Vincentelli)

Theater News Onlie (Jeremy Gerard)

Time Out New York (Raven Snook)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Coal Country features sets by Richard Hoover, costumes by Jessica Jahn, lighting by David Lander, and sound design by Darron L. West. Performances began February 18.

Production Photos: Coal Country Off-Broadway

11 PHOTOS
The company of Coal Country Production Photo HR 2020 3.jpg
The company of Coal Country Joan Marcus
Michael Gaston and Amelia Campbell in Coal Country Production Photo HR 2020.jpg
Michael Gaston and Amelia Campbell in Coal Country Joan Marcus
Mary Bacon in Coal Country Production Photo HR 2020 17.jpg
Mary Bacon in Coal Country Joan Marcus
Ezra Knight and Thomas Kopache in Coal Country Production Photo HR 2020 211.jpg
Ezra Knight and Thomas Kopache in Coal Country Joan Marcus
Ezra Knight, Michael Laurence, Thomas Kopache, and Michael Gaston in Coal Country Production Photo HR 2020 2.jpg
Ezra Knight, Michael Laurence, Thomas Kopache, and Michael Gaston in Coal Country Joan Marcus
The company of Coal Country in Coal Country Production Photo HR 2020 19.jpg
The company of Coal Country Joan Marcus
Steve Earle in Coal Country Production Photo HR 2020.jpg
Steve Earle in Coal Country Joan Marcus
Steve Earle in Coal Country Production Photo HR 2020 16.jpg
Steve Earle in Coal Country Joan Marcus
Michael Gaston, Ezra Knight, and Thomas Kopache in Coal Country Production Photo HR 2020 18.jpg
Michael Gaston, Ezra Knight, and Thomas Kopache in Coal Country Joan Marcus
Mary Bacon, Ezra Knight, and Thomas Kopache in Coal Country
Mary Bacon, Ezra Knight, and Thomas Kopache in Coal Country Joan Marcus
