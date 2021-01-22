Read Reviews for Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself

By Dan Meyer
Jan 22, 2021
 
The filmed version of the solo show is now streaming on Hulu.

Reviews are in for the film capture of Derek DelGaudio’s one-person show In & Of Itself, now streaming on Hulu.

The project chronicles conceptual storyteller DelGaudio’s attempt to understand the illusory nature of identity. His journey expands to a collective experience that forces us to confront the boundaries of our own identities.

Directed by Frank Oz, the film made its world premiere at the Montclair Film Festival this past fall.

Read the reviews for the filmed version below.

New York Magazine/Vulture (Helen Shaw)

The New York Times (Elisabeth Vincentelli)

NPR (Linda Holmes)

Theatrely (Kobi Kassal)

Variety (Peter Debruge)

Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.

The production played Off-Broadway's Daryl Roth Theatre in 2017 following an engagement at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse.

Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself, which was filmed in New York City in 2018, is produced by Glenn Kaino, Vanessa Lauren, and Jake Friedman, and executive-produced by Stephen Colbert, Evelyn McGee Colbert, Daryl Roth, and Tom Werner.

Take a Look at Derek DelGaudio’s Solo Show In & Of Itself

The show produced by Neil Patrick Harris will play through the end of the year at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square.

17 PHOTOS
In_&_Of_Itself_Off-BroadwayProduction_Photo_2 - Derek DelGaudio in IN & OF ITSELF (c) Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Derek DelGaudio Matthew Murphy
In_&_Of_Itself_Off-BroadwayProduction_Photo_4 - Derek DelGaudio in IN & OF ITSELF (c) Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Derek DelGaudio Matthew Murphy
In_&_Of_Itself_Off-BroadwayProduction_Photo_3 - Derek DelGaudio in IN & OF ITSELF (c) Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Derek DelGaudio in the Off-Broadway production of In & Of Itself. Matthew Murphy
In_&_Of_Itself_Off-BroadwayProduction_Photo_1 - Derek DelGaudio in IN & OF ITSELF (c) Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Derek DelGaudio Matthew Murphy
In_&_Of_Itself_Off-BroadwayProduction_Photo_5 - Derek DelGaudio in IN & OF ITSELF (c) Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Derek DelGaudio Matthew Murphy
In_&_Of_Itself_Off-BroadwayProduction_Photo_8 - Derek DelGaudio in IN & OF ITSELF (c) Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Derek DelGaudio Matthew Murphy
In_&_Of_Itself_Off-BroadwayProduction_Photo_9 - Derek DelGaudio in IN & OF ITSELF (c) Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Derek DelGaudio Matthew Murphy
In_&_Of_Itself_Off-BroadwayProduction_Photo_7 - Derek DelGaudio in IN & OF ITSELF (c) Matthew Murphy_HR.jpg
Derek DelGaudio Matthew Murphy
In_&_Of_Itself_Off-BroadwayProduction_Photo_10 - Derek DelGaudio in IN & OF ITSELF (c) Matthew Murphy 10_HR.jpg
Derek DelGaudio Matthew Murphy
In_&_Of_Itself_Off-BroadwayProduction_Photo_6 - Derek DelGaudio in IN & OF ITSELF (c) Matthew Murphy 6_HR.jpg
Derek DelGaudio Matthew Murphy
Share
