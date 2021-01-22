Read Reviews for Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself

The filmed version of the solo show is now streaming on Hulu.

Reviews are in for the film capture of Derek DelGaudio’s one-person show In & Of Itself, now streaming on Hulu.

The project chronicles conceptual storyteller DelGaudio’s attempt to understand the illusory nature of identity. His journey expands to a collective experience that forces us to confront the boundaries of our own identities.

Directed by Frank Oz, the film made its world premiere at the Montclair Film Festival this past fall.

Read the reviews for the filmed version below.

New York Magazine/Vulture (Helen Shaw)

The New York Times (Elisabeth Vincentelli)

NPR (Linda Holmes)

Theatrely (Kobi Kassal)

Variety (Peter Debruge)

The production played Off-Broadway's Daryl Roth Theatre in 2017 following an engagement at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse.

Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself, which was filmed in New York City in 2018, is produced by Glenn Kaino, Vanessa Lauren, and Jake Friedman, and executive-produced by Stephen Colbert, Evelyn McGee Colbert, Daryl Roth, and Tom Werner.

