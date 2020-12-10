Read Reviews for Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical on NBC, Starring Matthew Morrison

By Dan Meyer
Dec 10, 2020
 
The special was based on the musical adaptation of the holiday favorite.
in <i>Dr. Suess&#39;</i> <i>The Grinch Musical</i>
Matthew Morrison in Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical David Cotter/NBC

Reviews are in for Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical, which debuted December 9 on NBC with Tony nominee Matthew Morrison in the title role.

Joining the Glee star on stage were Tony winner Denis O’Hare as adult Max (The Grinch’s faithful dog), Booboo Stewart as young Max, and Amelia Minto as Cindy-Lou Who.

Julia Knowles directed the TV special, based on Max Webster's staging, with additional script material Simon Nye and sets by Peter Bingemann.

Read the reviews below.

A.V. Club (Caroline Siede)

CNN (Brian Lowry)

USA Today (Kelly Lawler)

The Washington Post (Sonia Rao)

Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.

The musical, which had previously been seen on Broadway in 2006 and 2007, features a book and lyrics by Tim Mason and music by Mel Marvin. The production toured regionally following its Main Stem premiere and returned to NYC to play Madison Square Garden.

The Grinch follows in the footsteps of NBC's live presentations of The Sound of Music, Peter Pan, The Wiz, Hairspray, and the Emmy-winning Jesus Christ Superstar.

Take a Look at Photos at Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical Starring Matthew Morrison

