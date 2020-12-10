Read Reviews for Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical on NBC, Starring Matthew Morrison

Reviews are in for
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical, which debuted December 9 on NBC with Tony nominee Matthew Morrison in the title role.
Joining the
Glee star on stage were Tony winner Denis O’Hare as adult Max (The Grinch’s faithful dog), Booboo Stewart as young Max, and Amelia Minto as Cindy-Lou Who.
Julia Knowles directed the TV special, based on Max Webster's staging, with additional script material Simon Nye and sets by Peter Bingemann.
Read the reviews below. A.V. Club (Caroline Siede) CNN (Brian Lowry) USA Today (Kelly Lawler) The Washington Post (Sonia Rao) Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.
The musical, which had previously been seen on Broadway in 2006 and 2007, features a book and lyrics by Tim Mason and music by Mel Marvin. The production toured regionally following its Main Stem premiere and returned to NYC to play Madison Square Garden.
The Grinch follows in the footsteps of NBC's live presentations of , The Sound of Music , Peter Pan , The Wiz , and the Emmy-winning Hairspray . Jesus Christ Superstar
Take a Look at Photos at
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical Starring Matthew Morrison
34 PHOTOS
Booboo Stewart and Matthew Morrison in
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical
David Cotter/NBC
Amelia Minto, Booboo Stewart, and Matthew Morrison in
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical
David Cotter/NBC
Bebe Massey, Kirsty Ingram, Idriss Kargbo, Chantelle Tonolete, and Genevieve Nicole in
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical
David Cotter/NBC
Booboo Stewart and Matthew Morrison in
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical
David Cotter/NBC
Booboo Stewart in
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical
David Cotter/NBC
Matthew Morrison and Booboo Stewart in
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical
David Cotter/NBC
Matthew Morrison in
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical
David Cotter/NBC
Matthew Morrison in
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical
David Cotter/NBC
Booboo Stewart in
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical
David Cotter/NBC
Denis O'Hare and Booboo Stewart in
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical
David Cotter/NBC