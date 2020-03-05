Read Reviews for Girl From the North Country on Broadway

By Playbill Staff
Mar 05, 2020
See what critics think of the Conor McPherson-Bob Dylan musical, now playing at the Belasco on Broadway.
The cast of<i> Girl From the North Country</i>
The cast of Girl From the North Country Matthew Murphy

Reviews are in for the Broadway premiere of the Conor McPherson-Bob Dylan musical Girl From the North Country, now playing at the Belasco Theatre. The show, which features music from the Dylan catalog, opens on Broadway March 5 following successful runs in the West End and Off-Broadway.

Featuring a book and direction by McPherson, the Great Depression-era set musical offers a slice-of-life look at a small community in Duluth, Minnesota, where the Laine family operates a rundown guesthouse.

Read reviews for Girl From the North Country below.

Broadway News (Charles Isherwood)

Citi Tour (Brian Lipton)

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

The Guardian (Alexis Soloski)

The Hollywood Reporter (David Rooney)

New York Magazine / Vulture (Helen Shaw)

New York Post (Johnny Oleksinski)

NY Daily News (David Browne)

NY Stage Review (David Finkle)

NY Stage Review (Jesse Oxfeld)

New York Theatre Guide (Joe Dziemianowicz)

The New York Times (Ben Brantley)

Rolling Stone (David Browne)

Theater News Online (David Cote)

Time Out (Adam Feldman)

Variety (Marilyn Stasio)

Wall Street Journal (Terry Teachout)

The cast on Broadway is comprise of Tony nominees Marc Kudisch and Mare Winningham, along with Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, John Schiappa, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chelsea Lee Williams, Jay O. Sanders, Austin Scott, Matt McGrath, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, and Chiara Trentalange.

Girl From the North Country made its world premiere at London’s Old Vic before transferring to the West End and then to Off-Broadway's Public Theater.

The Broadway run features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith, orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson, lighting design by Mark Henderson, sound design by Simon Baker, movement direction by Lucy Hind, and music direction by Marco Paguia.

