The Verdict   Read Reviews for Katori Hall's The Hot Wing King
By Playbill Staff
Mar 02, 2020
 
The world-premiere comedy, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, opened March 1 at the Signature Theatre.
On March 1 Signature Theatre celebrated the official opening of The Hot Wing King, a new play by resident playwright Katori Hall, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III. In the Memphis-set comedy, the annual Hot Wang Festival is the backdrop for a story about families—chosen and otherwise.

The cast of The Hot Wing King is made up of Toussaint Jeanlouis, Korey Jackson, Sheldon Best, Cecil Blutcher, Eric B. Robinson Jr., and Nicco Annan.

Read reviews for the world premiere, which runs through March 22, below.

The New York Times (Ben Brantley)

Theater Pizzazz (Brian Lipton)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Check back for updates.

The creative team for The Hot Wing King, which began previews February 11, is comprised of scenic designer Michael Carnahan, costume designer Emilio Sosa, lighting designer Alan C. Edwards, and sound designer Luqman Brown and Robert Kaplowitz. The production stage manager is Laura Smith, and casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

READ: Off-Broadway’s Signature Theatre Produces In a Way No Other NYC Theatre Does

The Hot Wing King runs in the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Theatre. There will be a Blackout night, dedicated to Black and African American audience members, March 20.

Production Photos: The Hot Wing King at Signature Theatre

Production Photos: The Hot Wing King at Signature Theatre

13 PHOTOS
The Hot Wing King_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Toussaint Jeanlouis and Korey Jackson Monique Carboni
The Hot Wing King_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cecil Blutcher and Korey Jackson Monique Carboni
The Hot Wing King_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Korey Jackson and Toussaint Jeanlouis Monique Carboni
The Hot Wing King_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Nicco Annan, Korey Jackson, and Toussaint Jeanlouis Monique Carboni
The Hot Wing King_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast Monique Carboni
The Hot Wing King_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast Monique Carboni
The Hot Wing King_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cecil Blutcher and Nicco Annan Monique Carboni
The Hot Wing King_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cecil Blutcher and Toussaint Jeanlouis Monique Carboni
The Hot Wing King_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Toussaint Jeanlouis and Nicco Annan Monique Carboni
The Hot Wing King_Signature Theatre_Off Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Sheldon Best Monique Carboni
