Read Reviews for Katori Hall's The Hot Wing King

The world-premiere comedy, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, opened March 1 at the Signature Theatre.

On March 1 Signature Theatre celebrated the official opening of The Hot Wing King, a new play by resident playwright Katori Hall, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III. In the Memphis-set comedy, the annual Hot Wang Festival is the backdrop for a story about families—chosen and otherwise.

The cast of The Hot Wing King is made up of Toussaint Jeanlouis, Korey Jackson, Sheldon Best, Cecil Blutcher, Eric B. Robinson Jr., and Nicco Annan.

The creative team for The Hot Wing King, which began previews February 11, is comprised of scenic designer Michael Carnahan, costume designer Emilio Sosa, lighting designer Alan C. Edwards, and sound designer Luqman Brown and Robert Kaplowitz. The production stage manager is Laura Smith, and casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

The Hot Wing King runs in the Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Theatre. There will be a Blackout night, dedicated to Black and African American audience members, March 20.

