Read Reviews for London's Frozen, Starring Samantha Barks and Stephanie McKeon

The Disney musical—updated with several changes—officially opened September 8.

With some changes in the kingdom of Arendelle, Disney Theatrical Productions’ Frozen officially opened at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane September 8 following previews that began August 27. Among the adjustments are a new duet between Elsa and Anna, among other script changes, a new 70-foot ice bridge, and an updated set design for the ice palace.

The production stars Samantha Barks as Elsa, Stephanie McKeon as Anna, Obioma Ugoala as Kristoff, Craig Gallivan as Olaf, Oliver Ormson as Hans, Richard Frame as Weselton, along with Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall alternating in the role of Sven.

Critics have begun filing their reviews. Read them below.

Playbill will continue to update this list.

The ensemble features Jeremy Batt, Cameron Burt, Lauren Chia, Laura Emmitt, Emily-Mae, Hannah Fairclough, Danielle Fiamanya, Chris Fung, Matt Gillett, Joe Griffiths-Brown, Emily Lane, Justin-Lee Jones, Jason Leigh Winter, Jacob Maynard, Leisha Mollyneaux, Gabriel Mokake, Sarah O’Connor, Jemma Revell, Joshua St. Clair, Jacqui Sanchez, Jak Skelly, Jake Small, Kerry Spark, Isabel Snaas, Monica Swayne, and Anna Woodside.

Sharing the part of Young Elsa are Minaii.K, Sasha Watson-Lobo, Freya Scott, and Tilly-Raye Bayer. Young Annas are Kanon Narumi, Asanda Masike, Ellie Shenker, and Summer Betson.

Based on the 2013 animated Disney film, Frozen features music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and a book by Jennifer Lee. The musical opened on Broadway in March 2018, earning Tony Award nominations for Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Original Score. The Broadway production announced in May 2020 that it would not reopen post-pandemic . A U.S. national tour will kick off September 10 in Buffalo, New York.

Frozen is directed by Michael Grandage, with choreography by Rob Ashford, set and costume design by Christopher Oram, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Peter Hylenski, video design by Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, and musical supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

Tickets for the London production are now on sale through April 3, 2022. Check out photos below.

