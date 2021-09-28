Read Reviews for New Off-Broadway Musical A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet

Show creators Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser star alongside Bryonha Marie Parham.

A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, the new musical from Alex Wyse and Ben Fankhauser, officially opened Off-Broadway September 27 following previews that began September 17 at the DR2 Theatre.

The musical follows two writers, appropriately played by Wyse and Fankhauser, plucked from obscurity by a world-famous pop star named Regina Comet. She wants them to create an anthem for her supernova pipes—and her new perfume. Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway) plays Regina.

Critics have begun filing their reviews; read them below.

New York Stage Review (Melissa Rose Bernardo and David Finkle)



New York Theater (Jonathan Mandell)

The New York Times (Elisabeth Vincentelli)

Theatrely (Kobi Kassal)

Check back as Playbill will continue to update this list.

Directed by Marshall Pailet, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet also features choreography by Stephanie Klemons, scenic design by Wilson Chin, costumes by Sarita Fellows, lighting by Aja M. Jackson, and sound design by Twi McCallum. Alex Goldie Golden is the music director, and Hannah Woodward is production stage manager.

The musical is produced by Cody Lassen, who is joined by Kate Cannova, Fever, Sue Gilad and Larry Rogowsky, Chaz Naor, Jamie deRoy/Luigi Caiola, Samantha Squeri, David Lipowicz, Brad Blume, Jo-Ann Dean, Wayne H. Holland, III, Jamie Joeyen-Waldorf, Robert Laurita, Benny Lumpkins Jr., Philip Makara, and Raindrop Valley.

