Read Reviews for Off-Broadway World Premiere of The Perplexed

The Richard Greenberg play stars Margaret Colin, Frank Wood, and Ilana Levine.

Reviews are in for the world premiere of Richard Greenberg’s The Perplexed, which opened Off-Broadway March 3 at New York City Center – Stage I.

Directed by Manhattan Theatre Club Artistic Director Lynne Meadow, the production stars Patrick Breen, Margaret Colin, Gregg Edelman, Tess Frazer, Anna Itty, Ilana Levine, Eric William Morris, Zane Pais, JD Taylor, and Frank Wood.



Set inside a Fifth Avenue apartment, the play follows two families—whose lives have been tumultuously intertwined for decades—as they gather to celebrate the marriage of their children.

The production features scenic design by Santo Loquasto, costume design by Rita Ryack, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, and sound design by Fitz Patton.

