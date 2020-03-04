Read Reviews for Off-Broadway World Premiere of The Perplexed

toggle menu
toggle search form
The Verdict   Read Reviews for Off-Broadway World Premiere of The Perplexed
By Dan Meyer
Mar 04, 2020
 
The Richard Greenberg play stars Margaret Colin, Frank Wood, and Ilana Levine.

Reviews are in for the world premiere of Richard Greenberg’s The Perplexed, which opened Off-Broadway March 3 at New York City Center – Stage I.

Directed by Manhattan Theatre Club Artistic Director Lynne Meadow, the production stars Patrick Breen, Margaret Colin, Gregg Edelman, Tess Frazer, Anna Itty, Ilana Levine, Eric William Morris, Zane Pais, JD Taylor, and Frank Wood.

Read the reviews below.

The Hollywood Reporter (Frank Scheck)

New York Stage Review (Michael Sommers)

New York Theatre Guide (Brittany Crowell)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

Variety (Frank Rizzo)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Set inside a Fifth Avenue apartment, the play follows two families—whose lives have been tumultuously intertwined for decades—as they gather to celebrate the marriage of their children.

The production features scenic design by Santo Loquasto, costume design by Rita Ryack, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, and sound design by Fitz Patton.

Production Photos: The Perplexed at Manhattan Theatre Club

Production Photos: The Perplexed at Manhattan Theatre Club

7 PHOTOS
Margaret Colin, Frank Wood, Ilana Levine, and Gregg Edelman in <i>The Perplexed</i>
Margaret Colin, Frank Wood, Ilana Levine, and Gregg Edelman in The Perplexed Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Perplexed</i>
Gregg Edelman, Ilana Levine, Eric William Morris, and Margaret Colin in The Perplexed Matthew Murphy
Margaret Colin and Patrick Breen in <i>The Perplexed</i>
Margaret Colin and Patrick Breen in The Perplexed Matthew Murphy
Margaret Colin, Gregg Edelman, Patrick Breen, and Eric William Morris in <i>The Perplexed</i>
Margaret Colin, Gregg Edelman, Patrick Breen, and Eric William Morris in The Perplexed Matthew Murphy
Margaret Colin and Gregg Edelman in <i>The Perplexed</i>
Margaret Colin and Gregg Edelman in The Perplexed Matthew Murphy
Eric William Morris and Zane Pais in <i>The Perplexed</i>
Eric William Morris and Zane Pais in The Perplexed Matthew Murphy
in <i>The Perplexed</i>
Cast in The Perplexed Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.