Read Reviews for Richard Nelson's What Do We Need to Talk About?

By Olivia Clement
Apr 30, 2020
 
The new play, which reunites the characters and company of Nelson's Apply Family Plays, premiered on YouTube.
Override Apple Family Zoom Play

The Apple Family, last seen on The Public Theater stage in 2014, re-united once again on April 29—though not over the usual dinner table, but via a Zoom conference call. Part of Richard Nelson's long-running Rhinebeck Panorama, the new play, What Do We Need to Talk About? Conversations on Zoom, was written specifically for the platform in the weeks following the coronavirus outbreak.

What Do We Need to Talk About?, which features the original cast and characters of Nelson's Apple Family Plays, was live streamed for free via the Public Theater's YouTube. You can still view it here.

READ: How the Public Theater Reunited the Cast of The Apple Family Plays for a Zoom Play About COVID-19 and the Future of Theatre

The virtual benefit performance was directed by Nelson and starred Jon DeVries, Stephen Kunken, Sally Murphy, Maryann Plunkett, Laila Robins, and Jay O. Sanders, each performing from their homes.

With live theatre halted during the pandemic, critics have begun to file reviews for alternative programming such as this. Read reviews for the online production below.

