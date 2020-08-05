Read Reviews for the New Howard Ashman Documentary, Heading to Disney+

Centered on the Little Shop of Horrors and Little Mermaid lyricist, Howard will be available to stream beginning August 7.

Howard, a new documentary on the life and career of lyricist, book writer, and director Howard Ashman, premieres on Disney+ August 7. The film had its world premiere in 2018 at TriBeCa Film Festival in New York City.

The Don Hahn-helmed feature covers Ashman's time working Off-Broadway, creating such musicals as God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater and Little Shop of Horrors, to his work on Disney's The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast. Among artists interviewed for the film are his most frequent composer-collaborator Alan Menken; Jodi Benson, who starred in Ashman's 1987 Broadway musical Smile and voiced Ariel in The Little Mermaid; Paige O'Hara, the voice of Belle in Beauty and the Beast; and Hahn himself, who produced Beauty and the Beast.

Review reviews for Howard below.

