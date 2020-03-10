Read Reviews for the Off-Broadway Premiere of Unknown Soldier

Trip Cullman directs Michael Friedman and Daniel Goldstein's musical at Playwrights Horizons.

Reviews are in for the Playwrights Horizons production of Michael Friedman and Daniel Goldstein's Unknown Soldier, directed by Trip Cullman and choreographed by Patrick McCollum. The musical, which opened March 9, is the final work by the late Friedman to premiere in New York.

In Unknown Soldier, a woman, in clearing out her grandmother's home, discovers a photograph of a soldier that unravels a delicate tangle of family lore.

The cast features Margo Seibert as Ellen Rabinowitz, Kerstin Anderson as Lucy Lemay, Zoe Glick as Young Ellen, Erik Lochtefeld as Andrew, Oscar winner Estelle Parsons as Lucy Anderson, Thom Sesma as Doctor, and Perry Sherman as Francis.

See what critics thought of the production below.

With a book and lyrics by Goldstein, and music by Friedman, Unknown Soldier began performances February 14 and is scheduled through March 29.

The ensemble is made up of James Crichton (Jasper in Deadland, Peter and the Starcatcher), Emilie Kouatchou (Oklahoma!, Sweeney Todd), Jay McKenzie (Beautiful), and Jessica Naimy (Ink, Honeymoon in Vegas).

The creative team includes scenic designer Mark Wendland, co-costume designers Clint Ramos and Jacob A. Climer, lighting designer Ben Stanton, sound designer Leon Rothenberg, projection designer Lucy Mackinnon, hair and wig designer J. Jared Janas, co-orchestrator Marco Paguia, music director Julie McBride, music coordinator Tomoko Akaboshi, and stage manager Lisa Ann Chernoff.

Unknown Soldier received its world premiere at the Williamstown Theater Festival.

