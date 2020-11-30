Read Reviews for the Streaming Adaptation of A Christmas Carol, Starring Jefferson Mays

The work benefits partner theatres around the country that have been affected by the ongoing pandemic.

Reviews are coming in for the new filmed version of Charles Dickens’ holiday classic A Christmas Carol, starring Tony winner Jefferson Mays as the sole performer in over 50 roles. The work began streaming worldwide November 28 to benefit partner theatres around the country that have been affected by the ongoing pandemic.

Two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden (Spring Awakening, Once On This Island) directs, having co-adapted Dickens’ work with Mays and Susan Lyons and conceived the piece with Tony nominee Dane Laffrey. The production was filmed at New York's United Palace and is based on the 2018 world premiere at Los Angeles’ Geffen Playhouse.

The special event is available to watch on demand through January 3.

Read the reviews below.

DC Metro Arts (Deb Miller)

New York Stage Review (Steven Suskin)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

Theatre Talk Boston (Juan A. Ramirez)

Playbill will continue to update this article as reviews come in.

The production features scenic and costume design by Laffrey, lighting design by Ben Stanton, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon, sound design by Joshua D. Reid, hair and makeup design by Cookie Jordan, puppet design by James Ortiz, and assistant direction by Nikki M. James. Maceo Bishop is the director of photography.

The partner theatre program is a joint project between producer Hunter Arnold's TBD Pictures, La Jolla Playhouse, and On The Stage. Other partner theatres include Actors' Playhouse, Geffen Playhouse, George Street Playhouse, Iowa Stage Theatre Company, Sankofa Collective, South Coast Repertory, Shea's Performing Arts Center, Springfield Contemporary Theatre, Theatre Tallahassee, and Vermont Stage.

A Christmas Carol is produced by Arnold with George Bamber, Kayla Greenspan, Carl Daikeler, Roberto Quiroz Mata, and Tom Kirdahy serving as executive producers.

