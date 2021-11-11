Read Reviews for the Tick, Tick...Boom! Movie

Directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the film stars Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson.

After premiering November 10 at AFI Fest, reviews are trickling in for the movie adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick...BOOM!. The film arrives in theatres November 12 ahead of a November 19 Netflix release.

Tony winner and Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield stars as Larson in the semi-autobiographical musical, with Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Vanessa Hudgens, and Joshua Henry rounding out the principal cast. The film also features Mj Rodriguez, Judith Light, Tariq Trotter, and Bradley Whitford.

In his directorial debut, Lin-Manuel Miranda helms the project, returning to the property after performing in the musical at City Center for an Encores! Off-Center production in 2014. Steven Levenson penned the screenplay and Ryan Heffington serves as choreographer.

Read the reviews below.

Playbill will continue to update this article as reviews come in.

The musical follows the young composer during a milestone birthday in 1990, through his theatrical ambitions and his relationships and friendships against the backdrop of the AIDS epidemic.

Miranda produces with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, and Julie Oh; Levenson is billed as an executive producer with Julie Larson (Jonathan’s sister) and Celia Costas.

