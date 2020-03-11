Read Reviews for the World Premiere of Hilary Bettis' 72 Miles to Go...

The new play, which examines the border crisis from the perspective of a single family, opened at Roundabout Off-Broadway March 10.

Reviews are in for the world premiere of Hilary Bettis' 72 Miles to Go..., which opened Off-Broadway March 10 in a production from Roundabout Theatre Company. Directed by Jo Bonney, the new play is about the border crisis, American identity, and a family's coming of age.

The cast of 72 Miles to Go... is made up of Maria Elena Ramirez as Anita, Triney Sandoval as Billy, Tyler Alvarez as Aaron, Jacqueline Guillén as Eva, and Bobby Moreno as Christian.

READ: The Americans Writer Hilary Bettis Confronts One of the ‘Greatest Human Rights Issues of This Generation’ in Her Off-Broadway 72 Miles to Go...

Read reviews for the Off-Broadway production, which continues in Roundabout's Laura Pels Theatre through May 3, below.

Cititour (Brian Scott Lipton)

New York Theatre Guide (Sarah Downs)

The New York Times (Laura Collins-Hughes)

Theater News Online (Jeremy Gerard)

Time Out New York (Naveen Kumar)



The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

The world premiere of 72 Miles to Go... features set design by Rachel Hauck, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Lap Chi Chu, and sound design by Elisheba Ittoop.

72 miles to go... was a 2019 Finalist for the Blackburn Prize. Bettis, a graduate of the Lila Acheson Wallace Playwright Fellowship at The Juilliard School, is a playwright and screenwriter (The Americans). Her plays include Queen of Basel, a bilingual adaptation of Miss Julie commissioned by Miami New Drama, which received its world premiere at Studio Theatre earlier this year, and Alligator, produced Off-Broadway with New Georges and The Sol Project.

