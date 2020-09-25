Read the Reviews for Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7 on Netflix

Check out what critics are saying about The Trial of the Chicago 7, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. Streaming on Netflix October 16, the movie follows the real-life story of seven men put on trial in 1969 for conspiracy against the U.S. government in their attempts to protest the Vietnam War.
The cast includes Tony winners Mark Rylance as William Kunstler, Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden, and Frank Langella as Judge Julius Hoffman, plus Alex Sharp as Rennie Davis. Joining them are recent Emmy winners Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Bobby Seale and Jeremy Strong as Jerry Rubin, along with Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman, Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Richard Schultz, Michael Keaton as Ramsey Clark, and John Carroll Lynch.
Read the reviews below.
Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.
Joining Sorkin behind the camera were cinematographer Phedon Papamichael, editor Alan Baumgarten, and production designer Shane Valentino. Daniel Pemberton composed the score.
The Trial of the Chicago 7 is produced by Marc Platt, Matt Jackson, Stuart M. Beser, and Tyler Thompson.