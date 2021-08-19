Read the Reviews for Andrew Lloyd Webber's New Cinderella Musical

The show opened August 18 in London, with Carrie Hope Fletcher in the title role.

Does the new glass slipper fit in the West End? After a few fits and starts, Cinderella finally opened in London's West End August 18, bringing a new version of the fairy tale to life on stage. And now, the reviews are in.

The musical, which began previews June 25 at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, features an updated story and book by Oscar-winning screenwriter Emerald Fennell, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by David Zippel.

Carrie Hope Fletcher stars in the title role opposite Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother, Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian, Rebecca Trehearn as The Queen, Georgina Castle and Laura Baldwin as Cinderella’s stepsisters, and Gloria Onitiri as The Godmother.

Read the reviews below.

The Arts Desk (Gary Naylor)

Daily Mail (Patrick Marmion)

The Evening Standard (Nick Curtis)

The Guardian (Chris Wiegand)

The Independent (Isobel Lewis)

iNews.co.uk (Sam Marlowe)

LondonTheatre.co.uk (Suzy Evans)

LondonTheatre1 (Chris Omaweng)

My Theatre Mates (Mark Shenton)

The New York Times (Matt Wolf)

The Stage (Tim Bano)

The Telegraph (Marianka Swain)

TimeOut London (Andrzej Lukoski)

The Times (Clive Davis)

Playbill will continue to update this article as more reviews come in.

The creative team also includes director Laurence Connor, choreographer JoAnn Hunter, set and costume designer Gabriela Tylesova, sound designer Gareth Owen, lighting designer Bruno Poet, and co-musical supervisor John Rigby.

Rounding out the cast are Michael Afemaré, Lydia Bannister, Michelle Bishop, William Bozier, Lauren Byrne, Sophie Camble, Tobias Charles, Vinny Coyle, Nicole Deon, Jonathan David Dudley, Dominic Adam Griffin, Michael Hamway, James Lee Harris, Leah Harris, Kate Ivory Jordan, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Georgina Onuorah (who will play the role of Cinderella at certain performances), Andy Rees, Alexandra Waite Roberts, Sam Robinson, Giovanni Spano, Lauren Stroud, Georgia Tapp, and Matthieu Vinetot.

The show began performances at 50 percent capacity, despite Lloyd Webber's protestations, before opening night in July was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test from a member of the production. Cinderella is now playing at 100 percent capacity.

