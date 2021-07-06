Read the Reviews for Apple TV+ Musical Comedy Series Schmigadoon!

Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, and more Broadway favorites star.

Reviews for the new Apple TV+ musical comedy parody Schmigadoon! are beginning to come in. The series debuts on the streamer July 16.

The show, which parodies the Golden Age of musicals, stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a traveling couple who cross a bridge and are trapped in a magical town that appears out of nowhere. Also featured in the cast are Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski, Ariana DeBose, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ann Harada, Jaime Camil, and Fred Armisen.

Read the reviews below.

Playbill will continue to update as reviews come in.

Schmigadoon!, from Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video and Universal Television, hails from writers Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, with the former serving as showrunner and composing original songs; Barry Sonnefeld directs. The producing team includes Strong, Daurio, Caroline Maroney, Micah Frank, and Rose Lam, along with Michaels and Andrew Singer for Broadway Video.