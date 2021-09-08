Read the Reviews for Apple TV+ Premiere of Come From Away

Jenn Colella reprises her Tony-nominated performance as Beverley Bass (and others) in the upcoming release.

The reviews are starting to come in for the film capture of Come From Away, which will premiere on Apple TV+ September 10 featuring several original Broadway cast members. Check out a teaser trailer above.

As previously reported, original company members who returned for the filming include Tony nominee Jenn Colella as Beverley/Annette, Petrina Bromley as Bonnie, Joel Hatch as Claude, Caesar Samayoa as Kevin J./Ali, Q. Smith as Hannah, Astrid Van Wieren as Beulah, and Sharon Wheatley as Diane. Rounding out the cast are fellow company members De’Lon Grant as Bob, Tony Lepage as Kevin T., Emily Walton as Janice, Jim Walton as Nick/Doug, and Paul Whitty as Oz.

The live performance was filmed on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre this past May with an audience including 9/11 survivors and front-line workers.

Read the reviews below.

The Los Angeles Times (Charles McNulty)

Paste (Amy Amatangelo)

San Francisco Chronicle (Lily Janiak)

St. Louis Dispatch (Bruce R. Miller)

The Wrap (Alonso Duralde)

Come From Away, written by Tony nominees and Olivier winners Irene Sankoff and David Hein, tells the true story of 7,000 stranded air passengers during the wake of the 2001 terrorist attacks, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. In addition to their principal roles, the ensemble cast take on a variety of characters, from passengers to locals to airline personnel.

Directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley, the musical is choreographed by Kelly Devine with music supervision by Ian Eisendrath.

As previously announced , the musical will return to Broadway September 21. The West End production reopened in London in July. Originally co-produced in 2015 by La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre, the show made its way to a Broadway premiere in 2017; a U.S. national tour has engagements scheduled in 2021 across the U.S. and Canada.

Sankoff and Hein serve as executive producers of the film alongside RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick, and Meredith Bennett. RadicalMedia (Hamilton, David Byrne’s American Utopia) filmed the production.

Laurel Thomson of eOne serves as executive producer for the live capture performance with Jennifer Todd, Bill Condon, and Mark Gordon as producers alongside the original stage producers Junkyard Dog Productions. Brittany Hapner was co-producer; Alchemy Production group provided stage production and general management.

