Read the Reviews for Back to the Future The Musical in London

The screen-to-stage adaptation opened September 13 at the Adelphi Theatre.

The Delorean is officially flying high over London’s West End following the September 13 opening night of Back to the Future The Musical at the Adelphi Theatre. Despite a bumpy take off, the reviews are coming in.

As previously reported, Mark Oxtoby stepped in the role of Dr. Emmett Brown for Roger Bart for the opening, with most critics having already reviewed the latter’s performance. A few have postponed seeing the musical until the Tony winner, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, returns in the role.

Previews for Back to the Future, based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, began August 20.

Directed by Tony winner John Rando, the musical has a book by original co-screenwriter Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy winner Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film, including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B. Goode."

Read the reviews below.

Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.

The production also stars Olly Dobson as Marty McFly with Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen, Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker, Will Haswell as Dave McFly, Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly, and Oxtoby as Strickland.

Also in the cast are Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Matt Barrow, Joshua Clemetson, Jamal Crawford, Bessy Ewa, Morgan Gregory, Ryan Heenan, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Nic Myers, Shane O’Riordan, Katharine Pearson, Oliver Tester, and Justin Thomas.

The production features with set and costume design by Tim Hatley, lighting design by Tim Lutkin, lighting consulting by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Gareth Owen, video design by Finn Ross, choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow, illusions by Chris Fisher, orchestrations by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, and dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

Back to the Future The Musical is produced by Colin Ingram, Donovan Mannato, Frankel/Viertel/Baruch/Routh Group, Hunter Arnold, Gavin Kalin Productions, Crush Music, Playing Field, CJ ENM, Teresa Tsai, Ivy Herman/Hallee Adelman, Ricardo Marques, Augury, Robert Zemeckis, Bob Gale, in association with, Kimberly Magarro, Robert L. Hutt, Stage Entertainment, Glass Half Full Productions/ Neil Gooding Productions.

