Read the Reviews for Bedlam's Persuasion Off-Broadway

The adaptation of Jane Austen's novel opened September 28.

Bedlam’s production of Persuasion opened September 28 at the Connelly Theater Off-Broadway after starting previews September 11—and now the reviews are in. The theatre company returns to in-person performances after pre-COVID presentations of old favorites like The Crucible, Peter Pan, and Pygmalion.

Adapted from the novel by Jane Austen, Persuasion is written by Sarah Rose Kearns and directed by Eric Tucker. The story follows a shy English spinster in the post-Napoleonic era as she seeks to win back the love of the man she rejected eight years before.

Read the reviews below.

New York Stage Review (David Finkle)

New York Theatre (Jonathan Mandell)

New York Theatre Guide (Gillian Russo)

TimeOut NY (Naveen Kumar)

Playbill will continue to update reviews as they come in.

Starring in the play are Sarah Rose Kearns, Rajesh Bose, Annabel Capper, Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy, Yonatan Gebeyehu, Carolin Grogan, Claire Hsu, Randolph Curtis Rand, Nandita Shenoy, Jamie Smithson, and Arielle Yoder.

The production features choreography by Susannah Millonzi, set design by John McDermott, lighting design by Les Dickert, costume design by Charlotte Palmer Lane, sound design by Jane Shaw, and intimacy direction by Judi Lewis Ockler. Production management is by Zach Jenkins with production stage management by Brett Anders and assistant stage management by Noah Silva.