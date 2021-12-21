Read the Reviews for Britney Spears Jukebox Musical Once Upon a One More Time

The show is currently playing in Washington, D.C. at Shakespeare Theatre Company.

The reviews are in for Once Upon a One More Time, the Britney Spears jukebox musical that follows a group of famous fairy tale princesses on the quest for a new kind of narrative—one that embodies the feminist ideals of present day.

Using songs like “Lucky,” “Toxic,” and “Oops I Did It Again,” the musical features an original story written by Jon Hartmere, set to songs made popular by the Princess of Pop herself. It is directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid.

The show began performances November 30 at the Shakespeare Theatre Company and continues through January 9, 2022, in Washington, D.C., with its sights set on a potential Broadway run.

The cast features Briga Heelan as Cinderella, Justin Guarini as Prince Charming, Emily Skinner as Stepmother, Aisha Jackson as Snow White, Brooke Dillman as The O.F.G. (Original Fairy Godmother), Mimi Scardulla and Tess Soltau as Stepsisters Belinda and Betany, respectively, Ashley Chiu as Sleeping Beauty, Raymond J. Lee as Clumsy, Wonu Ogunfowora as Rapunzel, Ryan Steele as Prince Erudite, Morgan Weed as Princess and the Pea, Lauren Zakrin as Little Mermaid, and Michael McGrath as the Narrator, with Adrianna Weir and Mila Weir sharing the role of Little Girl.

Rounding out the ensemble are Belinda Allyn as Belle, Stephen Brower as Prince Suave, Jennifer Florentino as Little Red Riding Hood, Selene Haro as Gretl, Joshua Johnson as Prince Brawny, Amy Hillner Larsen as Goldilocks, Kevin Trinio Perdido as Prince Mischievous, Stephen Scott Wormley as Prince Affable, and swings Matt Allen, Salisha Thomas, Matthew Tiberi, and Diana Vaden.

The creative team includes creative consultant David Leveaux, costume and hair designer Loren Elstein, scenic designer Anna Fleischle, lighting designer Sonoyo Nishikawa, sound designer Andrew Keister, production designer Sven Ortel, and wig designer Ashley Rae Callahan. Casting is by Hardt Casting.

Once Upon a One More Time is presented at Shakespeare Theatre Company by special arrangement with Nederlander Presentations, Inc.

