Read the Reviews for Broadway Premiere of Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind

The Roundabout Theatre Company production, starring LaChanze, opened November 18.

The critics had their pens ready for a Broadway bow 65 years ago but never got the chance; now, a new generation is ready to talk about the Broadway debut of Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind. The Roundabout Theatre Company production, starring LaChanze, opened November 18 at the American Airlines Theatre.

The Tony winner takes on the role of Wiletta, an experienced Black stage actor going through rehearsals of a major Broadway production. Rounding out the cast are Chuck Cooper, Michael Zegen, Danielle Campbell, Jessica Frances Dukes, Brandon Micheal Hall, Simon Jones, Alex Mickiewicz, and Don Stephenson.

Charles Randolph-Wright directs Trouble in Mind, which features set design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Kathy A. Perkins, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, original music by Nona Hendryx, and hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan.

Childress’ look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theatre opened Off-Broadway in 1955. Considered a revelation for both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the play was announced to move to Broadway in 1957, but that staging that never came to be, as Childress declined producers' requests to tone down the damning account of systemic issues within the industry.

