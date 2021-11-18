Read the Reviews for Broadway Premiere of Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind

By Dan Meyer
Nov 18, 2021
The Roundabout Theatre Company production, starring LaChanze, opened November 18.
in <i>Trouble in Mind</i>
Brandon Micheal Hall, LaChanze, and Chuck Cooper in Trouble in Mind Joan Marcus

The critics had their pens ready for a Broadway bow 65 years ago but never got the chance; now, a new generation is ready to talk about the Broadway debut of Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind. The Roundabout Theatre Company production, starring LaChanze, opened November 18 at the American Airlines Theatre.

The Tony winner takes on the role of Wiletta, an experienced Black stage actor going through rehearsals of a major Broadway production. Rounding out the cast are Chuck Cooper, Michael Zegen, Danielle Campbell, Jessica Frances Dukes, Brandon Micheal Hall, Simon Jones, Alex Mickiewicz, and Don Stephenson.

Check out the reviews below.

amNY (Matt Windman)

Associated Press (Mark Kennedy)

Broadway News (Charles Isherwood)

CitiTourNY (Brian Lipton)

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

Deadline (Greg Evans)

Did They Like It? (Christian Lewis)

New York Daily News (Chris Jones)

New York Magazine/Vulture (Helen Shaw)

New York Stage Review (Elysa Gardner and Frank Scheck)

New York Theater (Jonathan Mandell)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

Observer (David Cote)

Time Out New York (Adam Feldman)

Variety (Ayanna Prescod)

The Wall Street Journal (Terry Teachout)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.

Charles Randolph-Wright directs Trouble in Mind, which features set design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Kathy A. Perkins, sound design by Dan Moses Schreier, original music by Nona Hendryx, and hair and wig design by Cookie Jordan.

Childress’ look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theatre opened Off-Broadway in 1955. Considered a revelation for both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the play was announced to move to Broadway in 1957, but that staging that never came to be, as Childress declined producers' requests to tone down the damning account of systemic issues within the industry.

Check Out New Production Photos of Alice Childress' Trouble in Mind on Broadway

Check Out New Production Photos of Alice Childress’ Trouble in Mind on Broadway

Brandon Micheal Hall, LaChanze, and Chuck Cooper in Trouble in Mind Joan Marcus
Brandon Micheal Hall, Jessica Frances Dukes, Michael Zegen, LaChanze, and Chuck Cooper in Trouble in Mind Joan Marcus
Michael Zegen, Brandon Micheal Hall, Jessica Frances Dukes, LaChanze, Chuck Cooper, and Danielle Campbell in Trouble in Mind Joan Marcus
Cast in Trouble in Mind Joan Marcus
LaChanze in Trouble in Mind Joan Marcus
LaChanze and Simon Jones in Trouble in Mind Joan Marcus
LaChanze in Trouble in Mind Joan Marcus
Jessica Frances Dukes and LaChanze in Trouble in Mind Joan Marcus
Danielle Campbell and Michael Zegen in Trouble in Mind Joan Marcus
Michael Zegen, Alex Mickiewicz, and Don Stephenson in Trouble in Mind Joan Marcus
