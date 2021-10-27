Read the Reviews for Broadway Revival of Caroline, or Change

Sharon D Clarke, Samantha Williams, Caissie Levy, and more star.

The reviews are in for the Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change, which officially opened at Studio 54 October 27 after starting previews October 8. The Roundabout Theatre Company production stars Sharon D Clarke in the title role, reprising her Olivier-winning performance from the 2018 West End staging.

The cast also features Caissie Levy as Rose Stopnick Gellman, John Cariani as Stuart Gellman, Samantha Williams as Emmie Thibodeaux, Joy Hermalyn as Grandma Gellman, Tamika Lawrence as Dotty Moffett, Stuart Zagnit as Grandpa Gellman, and Chip Zien as Mr. Stopnick. Alternating in the role of Noah Gellman are Gabriel Amoroso, Adam Makké, and Jaden Myles Waldman.

Caroline, or Change features a book and lyrics by Tony Kushner with music by Jeanine Tesori. The musical, directed by Michael Longhurst, details the story of Caroline Thibodeaux, an African-American woman working as a maid for a white Jewish family in the midst of the Civil Rights Movement.

Read the reviews below.

AM NY (Matt Windman)

Broadway News (Charles Isherwood)

Cititour NY (Brian Scott Lipton)

The Daily Beast (Tim Teeman)

Deadline (Greg Evans)

Did They Like It? (Juan Michael Porter II)

The Hollywood Reporter (David Rooney)

New York Daily News (Chris Jones)

New York Magazine/Vulture (Helen Shaw)

New York Stage Review (Elysa Garnder and Steven Suskin)

New York Theatre (Jonthan Mandell)

The New York Times (Jesse Green)

The Observer (David Cote)

Theatrely (Juan A. Ramirez)

Time Out NY (Adam Feldman)

Variety (Ayanna Prescod)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.

Rounding out the cast are Arica Jackson as The Washing Machine, Kevin S. McAllister as The Dryer and The Bus, Harper Miles as Radio 3, N’Kenge as The Moon, Nya as Radio 2, and Nasia Thomas as Radio 1. Jackie Thibodeaux is played by Alexander Bello, and the role of Joe Thibodeaux is played by Jayden Theophile. Richard Alexander Phillips is an alternate for both Jackie and Joe.

Caroline, or Change features choreography by Ann Yee, musical supervision by Nigel Lilley, musical direction by Joseph Joubert, sets and costumes by Fly Davis, lighting by Jack Knowles, sound by Paul Arditti, orchestrations by Rick Bassett, Joseph Joubert, and Buryl Red, hair and wig design by Amanda Miller, and make-up by Sarah Cimino.

