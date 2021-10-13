Read the Reviews for Broadway's Thoughts of a Colored Man

The Keenan Scott II play officially opened October 13.

Thoughts of a Colored Man officially opened at the John Golden Theatre October 13. The Keenan Scott II play began October 1 and was originally scheduled to open October 31 before pushing up its official premiere.

Previously seen at Syracuse Stage and Baltimore Center Stage, the play explores a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, as seven Black men discover the extraordinary together through a blend of spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor.

The Steve H. Broadnax III-helmed production features Pose breakout Dyllón Burnside, Tony nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Luke James (Showtime’s The Chi), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da’Vinchi (Showtime’s Black Mafia Family), Esau Pritchett (Fox's Prodigal Son), and Tristan “Mack” Wilds (HBO’s The Wire).

Read what critics had to say in the reviews below.

amNY (Matt Windman)

Broadway News (Charles Ishwerwood)

Deadline (Greg Evans)

Did They Like It? (Bedatri D.Choudhury)

The Hollywood Reporter (Lovia Gyarkye)

New York Daily News (Chris Jones)

New York Magazine/Vulture (Helen Shaw)

The New York Post (Johnny Oleksinski)

New York Stage Review (David Finkle and Frank Scheck)

New York Theater (Jonathan Mandell)

The New York Times (Maya Phillips)

Theatrely (Juan A. Ramirez)

Time Out New York (Adam Feldman)

Variety (Naveen Kumar)

The Washington Post (Peter Marks)

The Wrap (Robert Hofler)

Playbill will continue to update this list as more reviews come in.

The creative team also includes composers Te’La and Brother Kamau, set designer Robert Brill, costume designers Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting designer Ryan O’Gara, projection designer Sven Ortel, and sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman. Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis.

Thoughts of a Colored Man is produced by Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Samira Wiley, Sheryl Lee Ralph, The Shubert Organization, and The Nederlander Organization.