Read the Reviews for Candace Bushnell's Is There Still Sex in the City? Off-Broadway

The solo show from the Sex and the City creator opened December 7 at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

The reviews are in for the Off-Broadway premiere of Is There Still Sex in the City?, the solo show written and performed by Sex and the City creator Candace Bushnell. The production opened December 7 at the Daryl Roth Theatre, following a preview period that began November 13. The limited 12-week engagement is slated to run through February 6, 2022.

In Is There Still Sex in the City?, audiences meet the original Carrie Bradshaw as she tells her own story—from her arrival in NYC as a young singleton to the creation of the hit SATC franchise, then finding herself single again in her 50s.

Read the reviews below.

Playbill will continue to update this page as reviews come in.

Lorin Lortarro, who choreographed Waitress and Mrs. Doubtfire, directs the production, which premiered earlier this year at Bucks County Playhouse. The show features a scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Travis McHale, sound design by Sadah Espii Proctor, and projection design by Caite Hevner.

Is There Still Sex in the City? is produced by Marc Johnston, Robyn Goodman, Alexander Fraser, Josh Fiedler, Segerstrom Center for The Arts, Julia Argyos, Blue Sky Events, Bucks County Playhouse, Sharon A. Carr, Iris Smith, and Viva! Diva! Can!.

