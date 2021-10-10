Read the Reviews for Chicken & Biscuits on Broadway

The Douglas Lyons play opened October 10 at Circle in the Square Theatre.

The reviews are in for Douglas Lyons’ Chicken & Biscuits after the comedy officially opened on Broadway October 10. The show began previews September 23 at Circle in the Square Theatre.

The cast features Norm Lewis, Michael Urie, Cleo King, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Devere Rogers, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Aigner Mizzelle, and Alana Raquel Bowers.

Directed by Zhailon Livingston, Chicken & Biscuits follows the Jenkins family as they come together to celebrate the life of their father. As more guests arrive, the stakes get higher and higher as family secrets begin to spill out.

Read the reviews below.

Playbill will continue to update this article as reviews come in.

The play features scenic design by Lawrence E. Moten III, costumes by Dede Ayite, lighting by Adam Honoré, sound design by Twi McCallum, and wig, hair, and makeup design by Nikiya Mathis with casting by Erica A. Hart and stage management by lark hackshaw.

Chicken & Biscuits debuted February 28, 2020, at Queens Theatre, but the engagement was cut short due to the pandemic. This production marks 18 Broadway debuts among the company, creative, and producing team, including Lyons as playwright (he appeared as a performer on the Main Stem).

The show is produced by Pamela Ross, Hunter Arnold, Leah Michalos, Kayla Greenspan, Mapleseed Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, John Paterakis, Invisible Wall Productions/Blaine Hopkins, and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

