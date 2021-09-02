Read the Reviews for Cinderella Movie Musical, Starring Camila Cabello

Also featuring Tony winners Billy Porter and Idina Menzel, the film premieres September 3.

It's time for the ball, and the reviews are in for the latest adaptation of Cinderella, streaming September 3 on Amazon Prime Video.

Starring Camila Cabello in the title role, the movie also features Tony winner Idina Menzel as the Stepmother, Tony winner Billy Porter as a non-binary Fairy Godparent named Fab G, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer as the Stepsisters, Missy Elliott as the Town Crier, and Fra Fee as Hench.

The movie is written and directed by Kay Cannon. The film features original songs by Cabello and Menzel alongside contemporary pop tracks.

Read the reviews below.

In addition to the cast above, Tony winner James Corden, John Mulaney, and Romesh Ranganathan play the mice-turned-footmen. Corden produces with Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin, and Shannon McIntosh. Executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

Several adaptations of Cinderella have been seen in recent years, including a 2013 Broadway adaptation of Rodgers and Hammerstein's musical, a 2015 Disney live-action remake of the 1950 animated film, and the West End production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's new musical, which resumed performances August 18.